AI technology from Oxford Dynamics to be integrated into BAE Systems platforms

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. BAE Systems made an equity investment in Oxford Dynamics, a UK-based startup focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, as part of a strategy to accelerate the integration of emerging technologies into defense systems, the company announced in a statement.

The first phase of the collaboration will integrate Oxford Dynamics' AI technology into BAE Systems' Prophesea platform, a digital tool designed to monitor and sustain mission readiness across military assets such as warships, armored vehicles, and aircraft, the statement reads.

Founded in 2020, Oxford Dynamics develops AI-powered autonomous systems that interpret data, coordinate actions, and support real-time decision-making. According to the company, the technology aims to improve planning and response in complex operational environments.

BAE Systems says the partnership will support the UK’s goal of building sovereign defense capabilities while enabling future integration of Oxford Dynamics’ AI solutions across a broader portfolio of platforms. Oxford Dynamics will continue to operate as an independent company.