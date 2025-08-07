Military Embedded Systems

AI-focused Air Force TENCAP HOPE 2.0 contract won by Raft and SAIC

August 07, 2025

Lisa Daigle

MCLEAN, Va. and RESTON, Va. Raft and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced they have been awarded the U.S. Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) HOPE 2.0 contract, under which the companies will support the Air Force's continued efforts to accelerate the operationalization of national space-based assets in order to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) assets to transform strategic intelligence into actionable capabilities at the tactical edge.

According to the Raft announcement, the company will be tasked with delivering a suite of enabling technologies that enhance the Air Force's ability to operationalize national space-based intelligence, including the Raft Data Platform ([R]DP), a unified data translation layer that fuses space-derived and other national sources into a real-time operational picture; the Raft Application Platform ([R]AP), a secure, DevSecOps-ready environment designed for the rapid deployment of mission-critical applications across all classification levels; and modular architectures built to support a range of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) security levels.  

The five-year, $928 million contract -- which kicked off during July 2025 -- is a congressionally mandated rapid-acquisition program that leverages existing air, space, cyber, and ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] systems to accelerate the delivery of secure and innovative capabilities across Air Force and joint military missions.

"Through TENCAP HOPE 2.0, the Air Force is advancing a critical mission: ensuring the power of our national space assets are accessible and operationally relevant for those at the tip of the spear," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "Together with SAIC, Raft is honored to deliver new era defense technology, secure platforms, and unified data architectures that enable a unified joint force from space to the tactical edge."

