Military Embedded Systems

Artificial intelligence integrated into Turkey's combat management system

News

August 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

ANKARA, Türkiye. HAVELSAN is integrating its Corporate Artificial Intelligence Platform (MAIN) into the ADVENT Network-Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System to enhance naval maintenance and operational decision-making, the company announced in a statement.

Developed with Turkey's Naval Research Center Command, ADVENT is deployed in nine countries and is designed to support joint and multinational task force interoperability, the statement reads. MAIN, an enterprise AI solution capable of operating in closed networks or online, will function within ADVENT as a maintenance support assistant, guiding repair steps, providing system instructions, answering operator queries, and verifying operational safety through natural language interaction, according to the company.

Phase 1 testing was completed in a laboratory environment, with Phase 2 integration now underway across various systems. In addition to maintenance functions, HAVELSAN says MAIN will assist in threat identification, anomaly detection, navigation safety, situational awareness, and training support, leveraging big data analytics, machine learning, image recognition, and large language models.

The company states that the integration aims to improve decision speed and accuracy while enhancing collaboration between human operators and automated systems in naval operations.

Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Communications
Avionics
