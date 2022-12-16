Military Embedded Systems

DARPA X-plane project progresses to next phase

News

December 16, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DARPA X-plane project progresses to next phase
Graphic: Aurora Flight Sciences

MANASSAS, Va. Aurora Flight Sciences (a subsidiary company of Boeing) has been awarded phases 2 and 3 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, which aims to design, build, and test a novel X-plane that incorporates active flow control (AFC) as a primary design consideration. 

The Aurora’s CRANE entry, according to a statement from the company, uses active flow control (AFC) for multiple effects, including flight control at tactical speeds and enhanced performance during flight.

The experimental aircraft is designed around an AFC system that uses AFC effectors embedded in all flying surfaces to alter the flow of air over an aircraft to change its course and speed instead of using control surfaces such as ailerons, rudders, and flaps.

Graham Drozeski, vice president of government programs at Aurora, said of the project and award: “The CRANE X-plane is designed specifically to explore the effectiveness of AFC technologies at mission-relevant scale and Mach numbers.”

The Aurora announcement noted that the company is now working on a detailed engineering design of its full-scale, 30-foot-wingspan, 7,000-pound uncrewed X-plane and that phase 3 will see the X-plane built at its facilities in Virginia, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Flight testing is set to occur in 2025.

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

Aurora Flight Sciences

9950 Wakeman Dr
Manassas, VA 20110
Website
[email protected]
703.369.3633
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Graphic: Aurora Flight Sciences
News
DARPA X-plane project progresses to next phase

December 16, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
Electronic warfare market to reach $24.14 billion globally by 2028, study predicts

December 14, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Data contract with Space Systems Command garners Meroxa $1.25 million

December 13, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
ISR contract for U.S. Army won by L3Harris

December 14, 2022
More Comms