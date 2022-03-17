Data analysis software by HENSOLDT to equip Eurofighter

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT photo. GERMANY. Sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT announced that the company will be using its latest technologies for sensor data fusion and analysis to equip the Eurofighter with increased protection.

By combining its Spectrum Battle Management Suite (SBMS), which creates a situation picture from electronic warfare (EW) data, with an advanced version of the evaluation software of the Eurofighter self-protection system Praetorian, HENSOLDT has developed a tool to allow Eurofighter mission data to be evaluated faster.

According to the company, the SBMS software is designed to enable mission planning of EW operations based on reconnaissance results from radar and radio signals. Due to its modular software architecture, different workflows can be adapted to different units.

Officials claim that the SBMS provides a unified software solution for all EW requirements of modern armed forces with integrated workflows ranging from mission planning, control of reconnaissance and command of jamming systems, to database management and data analysis.