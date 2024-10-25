First Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft completes flight test

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

GREENVILLE, South Carolina. The first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 completed its initial flight test on October 22, marking a major milestone in the delivery of the 16 jets planned for Bulgaria, Lockheed Martin announced in a statement.

The flight took place at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in South Carolina, where system tests were conducted to validate the jet’s performance and supersonic capabilities, the statement reads.

Bulgaria is the second European nation to acquire the F-16 Block 70, following its initial purchase agreement in 2019 and a subsequent agreement in 2022, the company says. The F-16, currently operated by 27 countries, has been adopted by six nations in the Block 70/72 configuration for enhanced operational versatility and integration with NATO allies, according to the statement.