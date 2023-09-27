First flight of U-2 avionics tech refresh conducted by Lockheed Martin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

PALMDALE, California. Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, has completed the initial flight of the U-2 Dragon Lady's Avionics Tech Refresh (ATR) program, the company announced in a statement.

This flight involved the evaluation of newly incorporated features on the U-2 as part of the ATR contract, which includes an overhauled avionics suite that updates the U-2's internal systems for integration of new technologies, the statement reads.

Additionally, a new mission computer, aligned with the U.S. Air Force's open mission systems (OMS) standard, has been introduced that facilitates the U-2's integration with systems spanning air, space, sea, land, and cyber domains at varying security tiers, the company says, adding that the aircraft's cockpit displays have also been modernized to simplify pilot operations and improve data presentation.

During the flight, the aircraft underwent a low-altitude functional check to assimilate the new avionics, software, and cabling, the statement reads. The U-2 ATR contract was won by Lockheed Martin from the U.S. Air Force in 2020.