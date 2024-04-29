PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Parasoft’s C/C++test CT testing solution for safety- and security-critical products

This week’s product, Parasoft’s C/C++test CT (continuous testing), is a software testing solution tailored for large teams engaged in the development of safety- and security-critical C and C++ products. The solution integrates with developers' environments and CI/CD [continuous integration/continuous delivery] workflows for continuous testing and improved efficiency of products focused on avionics safety certification and other mission-critical aerospace and defense applications.

Parasoft identified the need for C/C++test CT through customer feedback and increased popularity of frameworks like GoogleTest. The tool is modular, meeting the demand for more flexible integration as a coverage tool.

Compliance Reporting

The company assists with compliance reporting with dashboards, charts, and trends in Parasoft DTP, the web-based central reporting system that’s included with C/C++test CT. DTP’s centralized reporting and analytics enable trends and progress monitoring for various coverage metrics.

Requirements traceability

A tracing requirement is essential in aerospace and defense systems. C/C++test CT’s requirements traceability reporting correlates test coverage metrics with requirements, ensuring developers and testers that each requirement is fully addressed by corresponding test cases, thereby providing assurance that the software is robust and behaves as intended under different conditions.

Code coverage and requirements traceability are interconnected elements of software testing in safety-critical applications working together to endure through verification of requirements, compliance with safety standards, and mitigation of risks, ultimately reducing the likelihood of catastrophic failure in software-critical environments.

Features

Integration with GoogleTest: Users can seamlessly integrate C/C++test CT with GoogleTest, boosting software testing efficiency and ensuring compliance with structural code coverage requirements.

Versatile integration: C/C++test CT integrates into developers' desktop environments and modern CI/CD workflows, eliminating IDE dependencies and making it compatible with containers and VS Code.

Automated compliance: Compliance efforts can be accelerated by automating code coverage requirements and ensuring sufficient code coverage and requirements testing. C/C++test CT exposes missing test vectors, automates code coverage requirements, and extends CI code coverage quality gates.

Comprehensive reporting: Users can gain insights into compliance and quality processes with Parasoft's DTP, a web-based central reporting system included with C/C++test CT. DTP's centralized reporting and analytics enable trend monitoring and progress tracking for various coverage metrics.

Certified software

Parasoft C/C++test CT will be certified by TUV SUD later in 2024 for functional safety according to ISO 26262, IEC 62304, IEC 61508, and EN 50128 standards.

C/C++test CT Qualification Kits are available for DO-178C, DO-330, ED-12B/C, and other safety standards. These kits are customized for each organization’s specific environment and usage requirements.

For more information, visit the C/C++test CT product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the C/C++test CT data sheet, click here .

To register the “Unveiling Parasoft C/C++test CT for Continuous Testing & Compliance Excellence” webinar, click here .

To watch a C/C++test CT overview video, click here .

To request a C/C++test CT demo, click here .

For more information, email Parasoft .