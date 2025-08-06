Military Embedded Systems

Battlefield networking and sensor developer VK Integrated Systems acquired by EOTECH

News

August 06, 2025

PLYMOUTH, Michigan. EOTECH acquired VK Integrated Systems (VKIS), a Tennessee-based company specializing in weapon electronics and battlefield networking solutions, the company announced in a statement.

Founded in 2014, VKIS develops technologies including weapon-mounted sensors, Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) plugins, TAK Server as a Service (TSaaS), and edge-computing systems, the statement reads. These capabilities support situational awareness, geospatial mapping, and data integration at the tactical edge, with applications for modernizing legacy systems and expanding C5ISR functions, the company adds.

According to EOTECH, VKIS technologies such as the SIOS and VICE modules deliver real-time orientation and targeting data from weapon platforms, while the TAK Stack platform provides free access to maps, plugins, and field tools. VKIS will maintain operations at its Clarksville, Tenn., headquarters following the acquisition.

EOTECH states that the purchase is part of its strategy to expand beyond optics into integrated defense systems combining hardware, software, and sensors to enhance mission readiness.

