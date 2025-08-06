Military Embedded Systems

Transportation and consolidation services to be provided to Ukraine via Foreign Military Sale

August 06, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for transportation and consolidation services, with an estimated value of $99.5 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.

According to the agency, the services will support security assistance programs through logistics and program support elements. The effort is intended to improve Ukraine’s ability to conduct self-defense and regional security missions by enhancing its logistics capacity.

The principal contractor for the program will be selected from approved vendors, with no offset agreements currently in place, the statement reads. Implementation will not require additional U.S. government or contractor personnel in Ukraine, and the sale is not expected to affect U.S. defense readiness.

The agency notes that the final contract value may be lower than the initial estimate, depending on Ukraine’s requirements and available budget authority.

