Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform achieves conformance to FACE Technical Standard, Edition 3.2 Safety Base Profile

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Wind River

ALAMEDA, Calif. Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Technical Standard, Edition 3.2.

The company said that the FACE certification establishes Helix Platform as the first mixed-criticality hypervisor solution in the operating system segment that supports FACE 3.2 Safety Based Profile conformance.

Wind River describes Helix Platform as an adaptive software-development environment that enables mixed criticality support for multiple applications and operating systems and supports robust partitioning, symmetric multiprocessing (SMP), and RTCA DO-297 Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) considerations to reduce safety-certification costs and accelerate time to deployment. Additionally, legacy applications and their operating systems can be migrated forward to new hardware platforms alongside new functionality, based on industry standards such as the FACE Technical Standard to ensure future interoperability and portability.

Alicia Taylor, The Open Group FACE Consortium Director, said of the Wind River announcement: “I would like to congratulate Wind River on achieving FACE Conformance for their Helix Virtualization Platform. This is the first product conformant to FACE Technical Standard, Edition 3.2. This new addition continues to expand the FACE Registry with the best-in-class solutions for our global warfighters, weapon systems, and air and ground vehicles.”