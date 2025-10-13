Military Embedded Systems

Boeing and Leonardo will partner to obtain U.S. Army helicopter training contract

News

October 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AW119T image: Leonardo

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Boeing and Leonardo are collaborating to pursue the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) service contract, they announced at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing this week in Washington, D.C.

Boeing and Leonardo, according to the companies' announcement, plan to propose a multifaceted service offering to increase flight-training hours, upgrade skill proficiency, and deliver a scalable training model over the life of the contract.

The partnership combines Boeing’s operational experience with Army rotary-wing training and program delivery with Leonardo’s AW119T training helicopter to enable a scalable training solution for the next generation of aviators. The AW119T is a commercially supported single-engine trainer that has logged more than 100,000 flight hours, including more than 16,000 hours flown under instrument flight rules and more than 40,000 touchdown autorotations. Leonardo sustains 130 AW119T aircraft currently operated by the U.S. Navy near Fort Rucker, Alabama. 

Boeing’s Army training experience includes training services and mission systems support for the AH‑64 Apache worldwide, including live, virtual and constructive simulation; cockpit‑procedure trainers; and instructor development programs to generate and sustain Apache aircrew readiness. 

“We are bringing together two industry leaders to offer the Army a turnkey, innovative approach to rotary-wing training with an integrated, long-term training solution that increases aviator proficiency, operational and sustainment efficiencies and will deliver measurable value throughout the life of the program,” said John Chicoli, senior director, U.S. Army/Marines & Special Operations/Missions, Boeing Global Services.

Clyde Woltman, CEO, Leonardo Helicopters U.S., stated: “The AW119T is a proven platform that already supports U.S. military training every day. With more than 100,000 flight hours accumulated and a sustainment network in place in Florida, Leonardo and Boeing are uniquely positioned to deliver immediate capability and long-term value to the Army through Flight School Next. 

AUSA attendees can attend the partnership signing and Q&A on Monday, October 13 at 12:30-1 pm at Boeing's both, Hall A, #725. 

 

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

Leonardo

Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4
Rome, 00195
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via BAE Systems
News
E-2D identification friend or foe service depot to be established for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

January 15, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms