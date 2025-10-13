Boeing and Leonardo will partner to obtain U.S. Army helicopter training contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AW119T image: Leonardo 2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Boeing and Leonardo are collaborating to pursue the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) service contract, they announced at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing this week in Washington, D.C.

Boeing and Leonardo, according to the companies' announcement, plan to propose a multifaceted service offering to increase flight-training hours, upgrade skill proficiency, and deliver a scalable training model over the life of the contract.

The partnership combines Boeing’s operational experience with Army rotary-wing training and program delivery with Leonardo’s AW119T training helicopter to enable a scalable training solution for the next generation of aviators. The AW119T is a commercially supported single-engine trainer that has logged more than 100,000 flight hours, including more than 16,000 hours flown under instrument flight rules and more than 40,000 touchdown autorotations. Leonardo sustains 130 AW119T aircraft currently operated by the U.S. Navy near Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Boeing’s Army training experience includes training services and mission systems support for the AH‑64 Apache worldwide, including live, virtual and constructive simulation; cockpit‑procedure trainers; and instructor development programs to generate and sustain Apache aircrew readiness.

“We are bringing together two industry leaders to offer the Army a turnkey, innovative approach to rotary-wing training with an integrated, long-term training solution that increases aviator proficiency, operational and sustainment efficiencies and will deliver measurable value throughout the life of the program,” said John Chicoli, senior director, U.S. Army/Marines & Special Operations/Missions, Boeing Global Services.

Clyde Woltman, CEO, Leonardo Helicopters U.S., stated: “The AW119T is a proven platform that already supports U.S. military training every day. With more than 100,000 flight hours accumulated and a sustainment network in place in Florida, Leonardo and Boeing are uniquely positioned to deliver immediate capability and long-term value to the Army through Flight School Next.

AUSA attendees can attend the partnership signing and Q&A on Monday, October 13 at 12:30-1 pm at Boeing's both, Hall A, #725.