Long-range standoff weapons integration planned for MQ-9B by General Atomics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. is developing the integration of long-range standoff weapons for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS) variants, the company announced in a statement.

The effort focuses on adapting MQ-9B payload interfaces and aircraft characteristics such as stability and range to support extended-range precision weapons, the statement reads. General Atomics says it has completed initial performance analysis for carrying these weapons over long distances and is continuing engineering work on technical integration details and potential concepts of operation.

Weapons under consideration include Lockheed Martin’s Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), as well as the Kongsberg/Raytheon Joint Strike Missile, the company says. General Atomics says it plans to conduct a flight demonstration with at least one of these weapons as early as 2026.

The company describes a notional mission concept in which MQ-9Bs launch from bases in the Western or Southern Pacific, loiter outside an adversary weapons engagement zone, and release weapons in coordination with U.S. or allied operations.