AI-enabled autonomous vehicles nets Kodiak AI a Marine Corps contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Kodiak AI image

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. Autonomous-vehicle provider Kodiak AI announced that it won a contract with the U.S. Marine Corps to help create autonomous military ground vehicles.

Under the terms of the contract, the company is tasked with integrating the Kodiak Driver -- Kodiak’s dual-use, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous driving system -- into the U.S. Marine Corps’ Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) carrier ground vehicle. ROGUE-Fires enables distributed maritime operations, sea denial, and expeditionary force projection, and is used mainly in the vast distances and contested terrain of the Indo-Pacific.

Company officials state that Kodiak will demonstrate the maturity and modularity of its autonomous system by leveraging its existing software stack and hardware interfaces. Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak AI, said: “We have extensively tested our autonomous system in our prior efforts with the military and believe this work with the Marine Corps allows us to further showcase how Kodiak’s technology performs in unstructured and unmapped environments.”