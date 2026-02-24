Thales drone shortlisted for UK Apache wingman drone program

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. Thales has been down-selected to submit a proposal to the U.K. Ministry of Defence for its Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform program, known as Project NYX, the company announced in a statement.

Project NYX is described as an “Apache wingman” drone effort, intended to explore an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) that can operate in support of the U.K.’s Apache helicopter fleet, the statement reads. Thales says it plans to pursue the opportunity in partnership with Schiebel.

Thales says its proposed approach would draw on work in autonomous and semi-autonomous systems, including collaborative mission management capabilities. The company adds that it has experience delivering UAS technologies intended to meet U.K. Military Aviation Authority regulatory requirements.

The company says the objective is a U.K.-based solution that can scale to different operational needs, and that it intends to leverage domestic industrial partners as part of the effort.