Missile warning systems to be supplied by U.S. to allied nations via BAE Systems

News

February 10, 2026

Image via BAE Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. BAE Systems won $137 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the United States Army to deliver its Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) to allied nations, the company announced in a statement.

BAE Systems says its AN/AAR-57 CMWS is designed to detect infrared (IR) and radio-frequency (RF) guided missiles as well as unguided munitions, the statement reads. The system is intended to provide warnings and cue countermeasures for aircraft crews, the company says.

The company says CMWS is installed on more than 40 rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft types worldwide, the statement reads. Under the new contracts, the system will be supplied to support aircraft fleets operated by more than 20 nations, the company says.

BAE Systems says it has delivered more than 3,000 CMWS units and that related missile warning systems are part of its Intrepid Shield approach to platform survivability, the statement adds. CMWS is designed and manufactured at company facilities in Huntsville, Alabama; Austin, Texas; and Nashua, New Hampshire, the company says.

