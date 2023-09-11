Military Embedded Systems

Augmented-reality training system from InVeris gets DSEI 2023 showcase

News

September 11, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy InVeris

LONDON. InVeris Training Solutions will spotlight its augmented-reality (AR) training solution, SRCE AR Mission Training, at the DSEI show, being held this week in London. 

According to an announcement from InVeris, the AR product was developed for highly mobile military, security, and law-enforcement entities to train operators and new recruits to rehearse and collectively experience future missions at the objective location or virtually with a new level of realism and performance assessment, while helping them to perfect critical engagement techniques.

The scalable and portable SRCE is also able to be deployed for mission rehearsals in various locations to address short windows of opportunity.

Showgoers may visit InVeris Training Solutions at DSEI at Booth H8-134.

