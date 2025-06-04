Military Embedded Systems

Drone platform introduced with open-standard system-on-module

News

June 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via DFI

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Embedded computing firm DFI introduced a new uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform built around its QRB812 system-on-module (SoM), designed to Open Standard Module (OSM) specifications and integrated into a field-tested drone airframe, the company announced in a statement.

The compact SoM enables AI-powered situational awareness and low-latency communications for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the statement reads. DFI says the solution is built for rugged environments requiring small size, low weight, and high processing performance.

DFI, which also develops VPX and ruggedized systems for the defense and aerospace sectors, states that this platform reflects its broader strategy to support mission-critical applications including radar detection, uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), C4ISR systems, and field command infrastructure.

The company plans to showcase its embedded and open-standard defense technologies throughout 2025 at international defense exhibitions

Featured Companies

DFI

197 Route 18 South, STE 108
East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
