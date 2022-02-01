Military Embedded Systems

C4ISR contract signed between Leidos and U.S. Navy

News

February 01, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C4ISR contract signed between Leidos and U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy photo.

RESTON, Va. Leidos has won a $22.62 million contract (cost-plus-fixed-fee) with the U.S. Navy for the C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] Mission Planning Aids Rev. A for Navy carrier-strike groups and assigned/attached units.

Under the terms of the contract, the Leidos will deliver a collaborative planning capability that provides decision-support services, analytic tools, and common planning widgets to assist in the collaborative creation and execution of navigation and tactical plans.

Major projects under the contract include development of new software interface capability that enables users to customize their systems, development of a new shared electronic workspace, and the ability to capture sensor and other relevant data streams containing geographic or temporal components. 

Work on the contract will be done in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

 

Featured Companies

Leidos

11951 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
(Stock photo.)
Blog
AI, biometric info-gathering platform can be a battlefield game-changer
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
SRC photo.
News
Counter-mortar radar to undergo support services with SRC
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI technology for defense has grown by 33.5% in last year, study says
More A.I.
Comms
U.S. Navy photo.
News
C4ISR contract signed between Leidos and U.S. Navy
More Comms