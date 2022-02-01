C4ISR contract signed between Leidos and U.S. Navy

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

RESTON, Va. Leidos has won a $22.62 million contract (cost-plus-fixed-fee) with the U.S. Navy for the C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] Mission Planning Aids Rev. A for Navy carrier-strike groups and assigned/attached units.

Under the terms of the contract, the Leidos will deliver a collaborative planning capability that provides decision-support services, analytic tools, and common planning widgets to assist in the collaborative creation and execution of navigation and tactical plans.

Major projects under the contract include development of new software interface capability that enables users to customize their systems, development of a new shared electronic workspace, and the ability to capture sensor and other relevant data streams containing geographic or temporal components.

Work on the contract will be done in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in January 2027.