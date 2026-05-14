Cubic Defense focusing on edge compute, communications technology for special operations missions

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Cubic Defense

TAMPA, Florida. Cubic Defense will use SOF Week 2026 to showcase command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) technologies aimed at special operations forces operating in distributed and communications-limited environments, a company official told Military Embedded Systems.

The company’s SOF Week display will focus on edge compute, secure communications, digital intelligence, and operational data access, the responses state. Cubic says those technologies are intended to help special operations forces access, process, and use mission data in the field.

“During SOF Week 2026, Cubic Defense is showcasing an integrated portfolio of advanced C5ISR capabilities designed to accelerate decision-making across distributed, contested and connectivity-challenged environments,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense.

The company’s planned showcase includes DTECH Baseband and Vocality radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) for coalition interoperability; Fusion eHPC for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tactical edge processing; secure communications technology including the Vector Software Defined Antenna for satellite communications (SATCOM); Expeditionary 1 for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and command-and-control communications; and digital intelligence tools including TAKTICS, HiPER Geospatial Suite, and Tethys, Verna said.

Cubic is positioning the portfolio around the needs of special operations forces that may have to operate without steady access to fixed networks or other infrastructure. Verna says their approach is to combine edge computing, communications, and data intelligence into a system that can operate in connected and disconnected environments.

“Special Operations Forces operate in exactly the kinds of distributed, high-stakes environments these technologies are built for,” he said.

The company also expects the market to move toward more AI-enabled edge computing, software-defined communications, multi-intelligence data orchestration, and integrated C5ISR systems that support distributed missions.