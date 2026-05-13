Dual-band RF transceiver released by Analog Devices

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices Inc. released the ADRV9006, a dual-channel narrow-band and wideband radio frequency (RF) transceiver intended for portable and battery-powered communications equipment, the company announced in a statement.

The ADRV9006 includes two transmitters, two receivers, integrated synthesizers, and digital signal processing functions, the company says. The device operates from 30 MHz to 6000 MHz and covers very high frequency (VHF), ultrahigh frequency (UHF), industrial, scientific, and medical bands, and cellular frequency bands, according to the statement.

The transceiver supports narrow-band operation in the kilohertz range and wideband operation up to 40 MHz, with transmitter and receiver bandwidths from 12 kHz to 40 MHz, the company says. It can also support time division duplexing (TDD) and frequency division duplexing (FDD) applications.