Military Embedded Systems

Dual-band RF transceiver released by Analog Devices

News

May 13, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Dual-band RF transceiver released by Analog Devices
Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices Inc. released the ADRV9006, a dual-channel narrow-band and wideband radio frequency (RF) transceiver intended for portable and battery-powered communications equipment, the company announced in a statement.

The ADRV9006 includes two transmitters, two receivers, integrated synthesizers, and digital signal processing functions, the company says. The device operates from 30 MHz to 6000 MHz and covers very high frequency (VHF), ultrahigh frequency (UHF), industrial, scientific, and medical bands, and cellular frequency bands, according to the statement.

The transceiver supports narrow-band operation in the kilohertz range and wideband operation up to 40 MHz, with transmitter and receiver bandwidths from 12 kHz to 40 MHz, the company says. It can also support time division duplexing (TDD) and frequency division duplexing (FDD) applications.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe
News
KC-46 tanker upgrades to be accelerated by U.S. Air Force, Boeing

May 13, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image: Spotter Global
Story
How holographic 3D radar technology can improve C-UAS efforts

May 13, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
One Stop Systems graphic
News
Rugged computing, AI/ML, and edge sensors will be shown by One Stop Systems at SOF Week 2026

May 13, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik
News
Special operations forces conduct maritime security training during Balikatan 2026

May 07, 2026

More Comms