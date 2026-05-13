Military Embedded Systems

Best In Show awards at XPONENTIAL 2026 show: Excellence in RF & microwave, AI/ML

Story

May 13, 2026

XPONENTIAL 2026--DETROIT. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's Xponential show in Detroit. 

Silvus Technologies won a 4-Star Award in the RF and Microwave category for its FASST 6000 RF Spectrum Sensor. 

In photo: (left) Brad Carraway, Silvus Technologies Marketing Director; (right) Patrick Hopper, OpenSystems Media Co-President.

 

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Connect Tech, Inc. took a 4-Star Award in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category for its Sentry-X2 Mini Rugged Edge AI System. 

In photo: (left) David Pearson, ConnectTech Inc. Support Applications Engineer Lead; (right) Patrick Hopper, OpenSystems Media Co-President.

 

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Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

Featured Companies

Connect Tech, Inc.

42 Arrow Road
Guelph, Ontario N1K 1S6
Website
[email protected]

Silvus Technologies

10990 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #1600
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
A.I. - Machine Learning
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