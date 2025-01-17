Display and connectivity infrastructure solution announced for WEST 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: RGB Spectrum

WATERLOO, Ontario and ALAMEDA, Calif. Real-time video solution provider RGB Spectrum and connectivity company Dejero plan to announce a new partnership at the upcoming WEST 2025 (AFCEA West, set to be held in San Diego January 28-30, 2025) under which they will unveil their latest innovation, the IPX Flyaway Kit, a command center’s display and connectivity infrastructure in a box.

According to the companies' press release, the partnership combines Dejero's cutting-edge connectivity technology -- aggregating the bandwidth of multiple network providers including 4G, LTE-A, 5G, fiber, IP connections, and LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites -- yo deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for connecting mobile workforces and remote locations to command centers. The solution will also leverage RGB Spectrum's advanced visualization solutions and result in what the companies call the "IPX Flyaway Kit," a deployable, miniaturized command-and-control solution designed for real-time video distribution, visualization, and decision-making in the most demanding environments.

The portable IPX Flyaway Kit integrates Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, which aggregates multiple network connections (4G, 5G, satellite, fiber, etc.) for ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity; with the RGB Spectrum Zio video-over-IP platform, providing real-time, low-latency video processing, encoding, decoding, and seamless distribution to remote displays, video walls, and mobile devices.

Rory McCabe, Channel Sales Manager, Dejero, said of the pair's solution: “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds -- real-time mission-critical connectivity and state-of-the-art visualization. The IPX Flyaway Kit enables agencies to achieve real-time awareness by seamlessly transmitting video and data from remote locations to command centers, mobile devices, or displays across facilities.”