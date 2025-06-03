Military Embedded Systems

How to Go Back in Time With R&S®RAMON IQzoom

Whitepaper

June 03, 2025

How to Go Back in Time With R&S®RAMON IQzoom

In today’s rapidly evolving battlefield, the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) is a coveted and limited resource, essential for effective communication across land, sea, air, and space.


As information superiority becomes increasingly vital, the role of strategic COMINT interception centers is crucial for national intelligence agencies tasked with anticipating and monitoring threats.
 
This expert paper delves into how high-speed postprocessing of signals can significantly enhance your operational effectiveness. 

Explore three key aspects of signal analysis: 

  1. The significance of retrospective signal analysis
  2. The role of situational awareness in the electromagnetic spectrum 
  3. The benefits and methods of postprocessing signals across the intelligence cycle 

In a world where speed is paramount, the ability to quickly analyze and interpret signals can mean the difference between success and failure. 

Rohde & Schwarz

6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive
Columbia, MD 21046
