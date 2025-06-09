Military Embedded Systems

Missile warning and tracking satellites to be developed for Space Force

June 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Missile warning and tracking satellites to be developed for Space Force
Image via BAE Systems

EL SEGUNDO, California. BAE Systems won a $1.2 billion contract from U.S. Space Systems Command to develop a medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite system for missile warning and tracking, the company announced in a statement.

The program, known as Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking – MEO Epoch 2, includes the design, production, and delivery of 10 spacecraft over a four-year period, followed by five years of operations and support, the statement reads.

The satellites are intended to detect and track both ballistic missiles and emerging threats such as hypersonic glide vehicles. Each space vehicle will carry an electro-optical/infrared sensor and communications payload, supported by onboard data processing and data crosslinks, the company says.

BAE Systems will also deliver the ground system responsible for command and control, mission management, and operations across the constellation. The satellites will be based on the company’s Trek bus, a variant of its Elevation product line, which includes expanded payload interface options and secure communication capabilities, the statement adds.

The program follows BAE Systems’ prior work with the Space Force, including the FORGE ground command and control initiative.

