Military modernization programs to be provided to European customer by Elbit Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract worth about $1.4 billion from a European customer for military modernization programs, the company announced in a statement.

The work will be carried out over five years and will cover systems intended to support maneuverability and survivability across multiple parts of the battlespace, the statement reads.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide uncrewed autonomous systems, networked land electronic warfare (EW) systems, precision-guided munitions for artillery and air-to-ground missions, electro-optical designating and reconnaissance systems, and software-defined radios (SDRs), the company says.

The systems are intended to be linked through software-defined radio networks and support the customer’s effort to modernize its military forces, according to the statement.