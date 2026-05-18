Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Enabling network security in hostile environments (video)

Podcast

May 18, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Podcast with Peter O'Donoghue, Tyto Athene

Within Special Operations every solution starts with a nonnegotiable – cyber and security is never sacrificed for speed, because it doesn't really matter if the data moves fast but can't be trusted, said Peter O’Donoghue, CTO of Tyto Athene, during this SOF Week Show Daily version of the McHale Report Podcast. “Philosophically we believe that compromised intelligence is not intelligence at all,” he added. He and I covered how to enable network security in hostile environments and how artificial intelligence can help U.S. forces dominate the information space. We also discussed Tyto Athene’s TALON technology accelerator lab and how direct feedback from Special Operations Forces personnel aids in their system designs.  

Click the image above to watch the interview with Peter above, or click here to listen to the podcast.

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Tyto Athene

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Cyber - Cybersecurity
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