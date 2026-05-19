Anduril and Booz Allen will join forces to increase security, lethality for SOF teams

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MES staff photo SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Anduril and Booz Allen Hamilton announced at SOF Week 2026 -- currently underway in Tampa -- a partnership intended to enhance security for Special Operations personnel at the tactical edge. The collaboration involves integrating solutions from both companies to enable coalition teams to share situational-awareness information without requiring a common architecture.

Booz Allen Hamilton’s Sit(x) technology-agnostic mobile solution -- expressly engineered to enable warfighters to connect to Android (ATAK), Windows (WinTAK), web (Dashboard), and iOS (iTAK) within the same operating environment -- is now integrated into Anduril’s Menace with its classified command, control, communications, and compute (C4) capability.

A press release issued by Booz Allen Hamilton touts the combination as “a shared coordination layer across mission partners.” Other Booz Allen Hamilton systems running on Menace consist of zero-trust solutions and the Dynamic Effects Tasking System (DETS). DETS works on Menace as a Lattice-integrated application, enabling operators to task and execute cyber and radio-frequency (RF) effects within the same system used for the rest of their C2 workflows. This integration removes the need to move between separate tools to identify, task, and act on targets. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton zero-trust solutions can be integrated into Menace to provide policy enforcement, logging, and security controls across all applications on the system, thereby enabling teams to use a secure deployable environment with a simpler accreditation process.

“It allows us to connect to compromised networks all over the world and still utilize mission applications without compromising the operators on the ground,” said Brett Melancon, Anduril’s Chief Solutions Architect.

Steve Escaravage, President of Booz Allen’s Defense Technology Business, noted that the combination of Booz Allen Hamilton and Anduril’s products enables warfighters to access systems and applications in intermittent, disconnected scenarios while on the move. “If you are trying to leverage capabilities, accelerated computing, networking, that works really well when you're connected to big-bandwidth large cloud infrastructure,” Escaravage stated. “That gets challenging when you [are mobile].”

While at SOF Week 2026, Booz Allen also is highlighting integrated cyber capabilities with those solutions. Raynor Dahlquist, Senior Vice President in Booz Allen’s Integrated Cyber business, stated that such integration enables users to conduct integated missions.

“Think about operators seeing a target, and needing to get to it. First, they can go with a cyber effect to neutralize and can disrupt the target,” Dahlquist claimed. “We are helping to deliver integrated effects.”