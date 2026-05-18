WCore: Transforming appliances into software-defined modems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

iDirect Government graphic

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Satellite communications provider iDirect Government (iDirectGov), announced the release of its WCore virtualized waveform core and hardware abstraction layer that it says transforms an appliance into a software-defined modem (SDM) capable of operating seamlessly across multiple waveforms.

The iDirectGov announcement asserts that WCore enables waveforms to be rapidly deployed, scaled, and managed across any WCore‑enabled platform. By virtualizing the hardware interface, say iDirectGov officials, WCore securely integrates both iDirectGov‑hosted and third‑party applications, thereby eliminating the need for waveforms to interface directly with specific hardware; this abstraction accelerates development, simplifies integration, and supports a vendor‑agnostic approach to waveform deployment.

The company says that the WCore-powered 4-Series supports approximately 16 waveforms, including Evolution Defense, Viasat GX, SES Flex, DVB-S2X, Sovereign, and the enhanced bandwidth efficient modem (EBEM). The product also enables shared services and critical capabilities accessible to all supported waveforms, including Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)/transmission security (TRANSEC), Open AMIP/BMIP protocols and Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR) signal excision technology, all of which work to ensure consistency, efficiency, and security across waveform implementations.

Natively available on the iDirectGov 4‑Series, WCore can also be deployed on any SDM within a cloud environment or on a high‑density hub baseband (XBB) appliance.

SOF Week showgoers may visit iDirectGov at Booth #613 inside the Tampa Bay Convention Center and Booth #4300 outside.