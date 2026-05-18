Military Embedded Systems

WCore: Transforming appliances into software-defined modems

News

May 18, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WCore: Transforming appliances into software-defined modems
iDirect Government graphic

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Satellite communications provider iDirect Government (iDirectGov), announced the release of its WCore virtualized waveform core and hardware abstraction layer that it says transforms an appliance into a software-defined modem (SDM) capable of operating seamlessly across multiple waveforms.

The iDirectGov announcement asserts that WCore enables waveforms to be rapidly deployed, scaled, and managed across any WCore‑enabled platform. By virtualizing the hardware interface, say iDirectGov officials, WCore securely integrates both iDirectGov‑hosted and third‑party applications, thereby eliminating the need for waveforms to interface directly with specific hardware; this abstraction accelerates development, simplifies integration, and supports a vendor‑agnostic approach to waveform deployment.

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