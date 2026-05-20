Military Embedded Systems

Integrated Anti-Drone System: Powered by EO/IR Sensors, AI Processing, and C2 with Fire Control Integration

Whitepaper

May 20, 2026

Integrated Anti-Drone System: Powered by EO/IR Sensors, AI Processing, and C2 with Fire Control Integration

The increasing use of commercial and military drones has introduced new security threats to defense operations and critical infrastructure. Traditional air defense systems often face limitations in detecting and responding to small, low-altitude, and highly maneuverable unmanned aerial systems (UAS).


This white paper presents an integrated Anti-Drone System combining EO/IR sensors, AI-powered GPU computing, rugged military displays, and Command & Control (C2) systems with fire control integration. The solution enables real-time drone detection, tracking, classification, and neutralization in challenging operational environments.
Leveraging extensive expertise in rugged defense computing and AI system integration, 7STARLAKE delivers scalable and mission-ready Anti-Drone solutions tailored for military, naval, and critical infrastructure applications.

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