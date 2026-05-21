U.S. Air Force engages Rise8 to support readiness, supply-chain initiative

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image/Pexels TAMPA, Fla. Mission-critical software firm Rise8 announced that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) 309th Software Engineering Group (309th SWEG) chose it to support Torque, SWEG's enterprise system that delivers aircraft and personnel scheduling, fleet inventory, and forecasting capabilities across the Air Force.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rise8 will place balanced product teams alongside 309th SWEG to accelerate delivery of high-priority capabilities and help scale Torque to support operational readiness at enterprise scale.

The announcement details how the Torque system -- owned and operated by the 309th SWEG -- is at the crux of how the Air Force plans, schedules, and executes missions. As the service sees the platform expand from tens of thousands to more than 100,000 users in support of the USAF Aircraft Readiness Machine (ARM) initiative, Rise8 is expected to support field-side applications, key data services, and new capabilities while helping the program navigate major technical migrations and scaling challenges.

This work, say Rise8 officials, will enhance DevSecOps practices, standardize architectures, enable product management at scale, and help teams collaborate effectively across a growing platform.

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