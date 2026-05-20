Military Embedded Systems

Why Military AI Needs a “Trust Layer” (video)

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May 20, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Alex Martin, CEO of ClearSpeed

 

As AI and machine intelligence become increasingly embedded in defense and security operations, the challenge is no longer just speed — it’s trust. In this interview, Alex Martin, CEO of ClearSpeed, discusses the importance of creating a “trust layer” between AI systems and human decision-makers, helping warfighters reduce risk, accelerate vetting and improve operational security in high-pressure environments.

The conversation explores how trusted inputs can help prevent fraud, support battlefield operations and provide faster, more reliable decision-making at scale. ClearSpeed’s technology was originally inspired by the need for better vetting and force protection in conflict zones and is now being deployed across both defense and commercial sectors.

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