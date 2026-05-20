Why Military AI Needs a “Trust Layer” (video)

Alex Martin, CEO of ClearSpeed As AI and machine intelligence become increasingly embedded in defense and security operations, the challenge is no longer just speed — it’s trust. In this interview, Alex Martin, CEO of ClearSpeed, discusses the importance of creating a “trust layer” between AI systems and human decision-makers, helping warfighters reduce risk, accelerate vetting and improve operational security in high-pressure environments.

The conversation explores how trusted inputs can help prevent fraud, support battlefield operations and provide faster, more reliable decision-making at scale. ClearSpeed’s technology was originally inspired by the need for better vetting and force protection in conflict zones and is now being deployed across both defense and commercial sectors.

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