ISR contract for U.S. Army won by L3Harris

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. L3Harris Technologies has won a contract worth up to $886 million to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, and intelligence community, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which has a five-year base period and five one-year follow-on options, would cover datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support, the statement reads.

L3Harris provides ISR and communications to inform planning and decision-making using "multi-beam, active electronically scanned array techniques, multi-constellation orbit data transports for aerial and ground systems, and protected datalink and smart network exploitation capabilities," the statement adds.