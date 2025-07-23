AI-based digital engineering software to support VLEO satellite constellation design

Military Embedded Systems

July 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Redwire was selected by Earth observation company DeepSat to provide digital engineering services in support of a planned satellite constellation operating in very low Earth orbit (VLEO), the company announced in a statement.

As part of the project’s initial phase, Redwire will use its Acorn 2.0 agent-based modeling and simulation (ABMS) tool to help design and evaluate the performance of the constellation, the statement reads. The software will be used to simulate satellite behavior, operational scenarios, and mission architecture across a range of environmental conditions.

The company says the effort will also incorporate its Digitally Engineered Mission Systems & Integration (DEMSI) platform to support design, integration, and test processes. According to the statement, the DeepSat constellation is expected to provide high revisit rates and on-orbit artificial intelligence capabilities for sensor fusion and multi-domain intelligence applications.

Targeted use cases for the constellation include maritime domain awareness, energy infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response, the company says.

