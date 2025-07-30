Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous targeting and loitering weapon to be developed by RTX, Shield AI

News

July 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous targeting and loitering weapon to be developed by RTX, Shield AI
Image via RTX

ARLINGTON, Virginia. RTX and Shield AI entered a strategic partnership to integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy system into RTX defense platforms, including loitering munitions and sensor suites, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration aims to field the first operational weapon using Networked Collaborative Autonomy (NCA), a system designed for real-time coordination and adaptive mission execution without external communication links, the statement reads. Development will be fully funded by the companies, without government investment.

As part of the agreement, Shield AI’s Visual Detection and Ranging (ViDAR) software will also be integrated with RTX’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) to enable AI-driven autonomy for maritime and aerial threat detection, particularly in swarm scenarios.

Featured Companies

RTX

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Tekever
News
Hyperspectral optical radar sensor tested on Tekever drone

November 05, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Sev1Tech
News
Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

October 15, 2025

More Cyber