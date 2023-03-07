JADC2 network enhancement contract for U.S. Air Force won by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman has won a contract to provide network, communications, and processing services as part of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative to connect sensors and platforms across all domains for the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The Air Force chose Northrop Grumman to participate in Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN) consortium. Previously, the company had connected "incompatible links and networks using an Open Mission Systems (OMS) compliant radio, Resilient Network Controller, machine learning algorithms and gateway technology," the company said.

The JADC2 effort aims to enhance networks with open architecture communications and networking systems. Phase 1 is an "opportunity to leverage digital engineering to build and demonstrate the backbone of a connected battlespace for the U.S. Air Force," the statement reads.