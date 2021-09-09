Military Embedded Systems

Mobile SATCOM terminal by L3Harris to virtually connect warfighters globally

News

September 09, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo.

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies has launched its new Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which is designed to connect warfighters virtually anywhere in the world.

According to the company, the H4 Lite is a mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) terminal that is engineered to rapidly deploy and maneuver across a complex battlefield, while providing high-speed data communications for Internet, C5ISR, and video transmission.

This terminal, which officials claim is small enough to fit into a suitcase, was designed for both mobile expeditionary teams and high-throughput command posts that require mission flexibility and seamless upgrades to emerging capabilities.

The company also claims that the terminal includes L3Harris’ Viewsat-E GUI and GATEKEEPER technology that is intended to automatically monitor, detect, and eliminate co-channel interference.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
