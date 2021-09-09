Mobile SATCOM terminal by L3Harris to virtually connect warfighters globally

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo. MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies has launched its new Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which is designed to connect warfighters virtually anywhere in the world.

According to the company, the H4 Lite is a mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) terminal that is engineered to rapidly deploy and maneuver across a complex battlefield, while providing high-speed data communications for Internet, C5ISR, and video transmission.

This terminal, which officials claim is small enough to fit into a suitcase, was designed for both mobile expeditionary teams and high-throughput command posts that require mission flexibility and seamless upgrades to emerging capabilities.

The company also claims that the terminal includes L3Harris’ Viewsat-E GUI and GATEKEEPER technology that is intended to automatically monitor, detect, and eliminate co-channel interference.