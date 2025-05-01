Network-modernization pact furthered between USMC and Somewear Labs

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Somewear Labs SOF WEEK 2025--Tampa, Fla. Software-defined networking company Somewear Labs announced that it entered into a fielding initiative with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) -- sponsored by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) -- under which the company will move the capability prototyped with DIU into production and advance Somewear’s automated, multinetwork communications fabric in pursuit of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) network-modernization priorities.

According to the company announcement, the fielding initiative will accelerate the development of a modular open system and resilient tactical network that will be used to meet the unique requirements of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and drive towards the future transition of the Advanced Tactical Communications program into the hands of the USMC.

Under this initiative, Somewear Labs will automate data flow across multiple line-of-sight (LOS) and beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) networks, which will be able to dynamically adapt to disruptions while connecting operators and augmenting unmanned assets across all domains. The initiative will use the Somewear Grid platform for advanced network management and configuration, enabling strategic oversight and real-time adjustments across these diversified networks that depend upon operational continuity and tactical superiority in contested environments.

The Advanced Tactical Communications contract will also support the USMC in adopting commercial capabilities for government use.

Somewear Labs will attend the upcoming SOF Week 2025 exhibition, set to be held May 5-8 in Tampa, Florida. Showgoers will find Somewear Labs at Booth #1809.