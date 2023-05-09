Remote-operations platform for bandwidth-denied environments shown at SOF Week 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Immersive Wisdom.

SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Remote-collaboration software company Immersive Wisdom is showing its remote collaborative operations center software platform for distributed and disaggregated operations -- aimed at use in denied and low-bandwidth operations -- at SOF Week 2023,

The company's patented software platform merges existing sensor feeds, enterprise applications, maps, 3D data, geospatial sources, and video streams into a synchronized real-time, interactive remote collaborative operations center, accessible worldwide, using existing desktops and laptops.

"Immersive Wisdom allows for geographically dispersed military personnel to communicate even in the most challenging conditions," says Brian Behling, EVP of Immersive Wisdom. "The ability to stay in real-time sync across significant distances in denied, degraded, intermittent, and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments is a critical need for our armed forces, and Immersive Wisdom delivers even when bandwidth is not assured."

Showgoers can visit Immersive Wisdom at Booth L8110, Lower Level, at the Tampa Convention Center.