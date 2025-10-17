Satellite company will collaborate with ESA to connect with IoT devices, usher in 6G

Satellite company will collaborate with ESA to connect with IoT devices, usher in 6GNews
October 17, 2025
BARCELONA. Spanish satellite telecommunications provider Sateliot will launch a program with the European Space Agency (ESA) that enables its satellites to connect with IoT [Internet of Things] devices without relying on satellite navigation systems (GNSS) such as the U.S.-operated GPS.
The FreeGNSSNetwork project -- which Sateliot is undertaking with ESA and led jointly with fellow Spanish compay GMV -- intends to eliminate the dependency on GNSS/GPS using advanced algorithms that enable devices to calculate their position directly from the satellites’ signals, thereby maintaining a stable connection even under complex conditions, including on the battlefield, according to the Sateliot announcement.
According to the company, this project represents a major shift in strategy and paves the way for the development of 6G technology, to which Sateliot actively contributes within the 3GPP framework.