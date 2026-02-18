Defense satellite communications modems to be supplied to Israel by Gilat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Gilat

PETAḤ TIQVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. won a $9 million order from Israel’s Ministry of Defense for the delivery and integration of satellite communications (SATCOM) systems and services, the company announced in a statement.

The order covers defense modems that Gilat says are part of its ground-system defense offering, the statement reads. The company says the modems are intended to support secure communications and to scale the SATCOM system for defense operations, according to the statement.

Gilat says the modems are designed for use in operational environments where conditions can be harsh or unpredictable, the statement adds. The delivery includes modem integration as part of the SATCOM system and related services, the company says.

Gilat’s defense division, Gilat Defense, will execute the work under the order, according to the statement.