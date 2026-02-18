Military Embedded Systems

Defense satellite communications modems to be supplied to Israel by Gilat

News

February 18, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Defense satellite communications modems to be supplied to Israel by Gilat
Image via Gilat

PETAḤ TIQVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. won a $9 million order from Israel’s Ministry of Defense for the delivery and integration of satellite communications (SATCOM) systems and services, the company announced in a statement.

The order covers defense modems that Gilat says are part of its ground-system defense offering, the statement reads. The company says the modems are intended to support secure communications and to scale the SATCOM system for defense operations, according to the statement.

Gilat says the modems are designed for use in operational environments where conditions can be harsh or unpredictable, the statement adds. The delivery includes modem integration as part of the SATCOM system and related services, the company says.

Gilat’s defense division, Gilat Defense, will execute the work under the order, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Gilat Satellite

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Unmanned
Image via BAE Systems
News
Autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle trials completed in Australia by BAE Systems

February 18, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
Senseeker Machining Company Acquires Axis Machine

February 11, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries
News
Mission autonomy software from Shield AI to support U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

February 13, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic: Oracle
News
IT infrastructure award announced by U.S. Air Force

February 12, 2026

More Cyber