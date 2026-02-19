Military Embedded Systems

Submarine communications systems to be supplied for U.S. Navy submarines by L3Harris

February 19, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via L3Harris

CAMDEN, New Jersey. L3Harris Technologies won a full-rate production contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat to deliver 26 shipsets of submarine communications systems for U.S. Navy Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines, the company announced in a statement.

The follow-on award covers production for both submarine classes through 2033, the statement reads. L3Harris says the effort includes support that could be extended to future Columbia-class platforms and to allied navies, according to the statement.

The company says the communications systems are intended to improve crew communications and situational awareness while supporting submarine operations that require low observability, the statement adds. L3Harris notes that it has supported previous U.S. Navy submarine programs including Ohio- and Los Angeles-class boats, according to the statement.

L3Harris describes the Virginia-class as nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines intended for littoral and deep-sea missions, while the Columbia-class is being developed to replace the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine force, the company says.

