Software-defined ground systems to leverage antenna tech

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. REDMOND, Wash. and SAN DIEGO, Calif. Kymeta and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop products and solutions that will aim to enable modern, virtualized ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of next generation mobile satellite antennas.

According to officials, a goal of the partnership is to advance the ability of ground systems to support, leverage, manage, and control electronically-steered and multi-purpose antennas to better supplement the capabilities of software-defined and multi-beam satellites.

The companies assert that this effort will initially focus on joint development of a software-defined remote terminal that will be designed to support a variety of dynamic satellite connectivity applications, including support for multi-orbit use cases where connectivity to LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites through the same antenna are desirable.

The Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kymeta ESA with a software-defined uCPE based on Kratos OpenSpace technology, all in a unified terminal package. The OpenSpace Platform is a commercially available software-defined and orchestrated ground system that allows satellite and communications operators to advance the digital transformation of their satellite networks.