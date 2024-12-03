Military Embedded Systems

Tactical-comms project sees INVISIO/DIU product get to market in 24 months

News

December 03, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: INVISIO

HVIDOVRE, Denmark. The U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Danish communications and acoustics company INVISIO entered into a collaboration agreement under which the entities codeveloped INVISIO Link, a tactical communications solution for military operators at speed.

INVISIO worked with DIU -- the unit of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization that helps the U.S. military make faster decisions on using emerging commercial technologies -- whiich in turn collaborated with a customer within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a wireless crew project to provide integrated wireless communication capabilities using INVISIO technology. 

The project resulted in the delivery of a wireless communications solution to the customer, enabling multiple crew members to use multiple vehicle mounted radios in varying environments (maritime, land, and air), without the need for traditional hardwire connections and without the limitations often associated with wired communications solutions. 

Initial scoping not only covered the specific project but outlined requirements for the entire solution; following these steps, the INVISIO announcement says, the company developed its INVISIO Link wireless intercom solution.

Jacob Tranegaard, Director of Intercom Product Management at INVISIO, noted that the collaborative project enabled the participants to speed up the process, which took less than 24 months from conceptual phase to publicly announced product. 

 

Featured Companies

INVISIO

Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

DIU [Defense Innovation Unit]

