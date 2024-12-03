Tactical-comms project sees INVISIO/DIU product get to market in 24 months

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: INVISIO

HVIDOVRE, Denmark. The U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Danish communications and acoustics company INVISIO entered into a collaboration agreement under which the entities codeveloped INVISIO Link, a tactical communications solution for military operators at speed.

INVISIO worked with DIU -- the unit of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization that helps the U.S. military make faster decisions on using emerging commercial technologies -- whiich in turn collaborated with a customer within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a wireless crew project to provide integrated wireless communication capabilities using INVISIO technology.

The project resulted in the delivery of a wireless communications solution to the customer, enabling multiple crew members to use multiple vehicle mounted radios in varying environments (maritime, land, and air), without the need for traditional hardwire connections and without the limitations often associated with wired communications solutions.

Initial scoping not only covered the specific project but outlined requirements for the entire solution; following these steps, the INVISIO announcement says, the company developed its INVISIO Link wireless intercom solution.

Jacob Tranegaard, Director of Intercom Product Management at INVISIO, noted that the collaborative project enabled the participants to speed up the process, which took less than 24 months from conceptual phase to publicly announced product.