From single-band fragility to adaptive spectrum control

Stock image Battlefield autonomy and distributed platforms demand communications architectures that respond at machine timescales, where conditions unfold. Every design choice that fails to embrace this reality reflects yesterday’s battlefield, not today’s.

Missions fail when links fail. Across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains, operational outcomes hinge on whether communications systems can sustain connectivity in contested, dynamic environments. Autonomous and distributed platforms routinely demonstrate impressive performance in clear conditions, but in pressurized conditions, communications collapse becomes a key factor that limits mission success.

This trend reflects a deeper structural shift in the operating environment, where congested and contested spectrum has become the norm instead of the exception. Military, commercial, and civilian radio frequency (RF) activity all converge across the same frequency bands, often unpredictably.

In this environment, systems that preserve the ability for humans and machines to communicate enable freedom of action, while systems that lack it surrender tempo and coherence.

The strategic transition now underway in defense communications centers on adaptability, with a primary focus on enabling real-time spectrum control at the edge, including for autonomous systems.

A predictable spectrum has given way to volatility

For decades, communications architectures were built around the assumption that spectrum access could be predicted, allocated, and largely preserved through planning. Frequency plans, static allocations, and pre-mission deconfliction reflected environments in which spectrum access remained orderly and enforceable. That operating context has changed.

Contemporary missions unfold amid dense and overlapping emissions – urban terrain introduces commercial broadband saturation, coalition operations bring incompatible equipment, and satellite proliferation adds persistent overhead activity. Even sparsely populated regions host sensors, relays, and unmanned platforms competing for access. Moreover, spectrum conditions vary by geography, mission phase, and operational tempo, often within minutes.

Defense leadership has recognized this reality. The DoD Strategic Management Plan (FY 2022-2026) emphasizes increas­ing the resiliency of command, control, and communications capabilities, noting the need to operate effectively in the electromagnetic spectrum and ensure resilient position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information to protect against disruption and exploitation. Spectrum has shifted from a fixed resource to a variable operating environment, which has exposed the fragility of architectures built on static assumptions. Systems that depend on preplanned frequencies carry increased risk in every mission, whereas adaptable systems are more likely to survive.

Electronic warfare as a persistent environmental pressure

Electronic warfare (EW), once considered a tactical or specialized capability, now functions as a constant operational pressure. Recent conflicts demonstrate continuous spectrum engagement shaping maneuver, sustainment, and command effectiveness. Jamming, spoofing, and denial blend together, stressing communications architectures over extended durations.

Rigid RF designs reveal their limits under these conditions. Once their operating channel degrades, single-band systems exhibit predictable failure patterns: performance falls sharply, recovery options narrow, and coordination breaks down across dependent systems. These outcomes arise from architectural constraints rather than execution errors.

Systems that adapt can sustain function under pressure, while systems that rely on fixed configurations exhaust their margins early. Post-conflict analysis continues to show that communications resilience flows from design choices made years before in-theater deployment.

Autonomy elevates communications to a mission-critical dependency

Autonomous and semi-autonomous systems amplify the consequences of communications instability. Distributed sensing, collaborative targeting, swarm behaviors, and shared situational awareness all depend on continuous information exchange. Connectivity supports coherence across machines operating at speed and distance, and a single node losing communications can breed uncertainty across the system.

When links degrade, autonomy fragments and slows coordination. Human-in-the-loop mitigation, which has usually been able to compensate for brittle communications, is often too slow for these environments. Spectrum conditions can change on subsecond timescales, and waiting for an operator to diagnose or retune is impractical. Autonomous operations require machine-speed response directly at the radio and network layers.

Single-band architectures struggle in this context because they lack degrees of freedom. Historically, bands were selected for reasons like regulatory access, interoperability mandates, or integration simplicity. While these drivers remain valid, they also constrain behavior. Once a single band is denied, the system has nowhere to go. Loss of degrees of freedom translates directly into loss of mission.

Multiband capability versus adaptive behavior

Multiband radios are often presented as a solution to spectrum volatility, but capability and behavior aren’t the same thing. Many systems are technically capable of operating across multiple bands, yet still rely on manual or static selection. In these cases, multiband support functions as a logistics feature, not as a strategic advantage. It may enable the same hardware to be configured differently for different missions, but it doesn’t increase operational resilience under stress.

The distinction that matters is between multiband-capable and multiband-adaptive systems: Without intelligence and real-time control, additional bands simply increase configuration complexity. True spectrum resilience emerges in multiband adaptive systems when radios manage their own access dynamically, aligned with mission intent and network needs.

Real-time spectrum adaptation at the edge

Adaptive communications requires rapid interference detection, seamless band transition, and preservation of the control plane during switching. Each function reinforces the others. If radios only recognize interference after significant throughput loss, they have already ceded initiative. Likewise, seamless transitions matter because even brief outages can destabilize autonomous behaviors.

Most critically, adaptation must preserve network context. Systems that drop state or require reinitialization during band changes introduce disruptions indistinguishable from failure. Real-time adaptation at the edge reduces reliance on centralized controllers or human intervention in the tight loops where autonomy must make decisions.

Networking evolves with adaptive spectrum use

Treating multiband operation as a radio feature misses its broader networking implications. When radios can operate across diverse spectrum in real time, the network itself gains new degrees of freedom. Nodes can bridge between frequencies, relay traffic across dissimilar links, and balance load based on current conditions rather than static plans. This setup enables redundancy and graceful degradation under denial. Instead of failing catastrophically when a primary band is disrupted, multiband networks can reconfigure to preserve partial connectivity and mission-critical flows. (Figure 1.)

[Figure 1 ǀ The Red Cat Black Widow uncrewed aerial system (UAS) or drone uses a resilient radio from Doodle Labs. Photo courtesy Red Cat/Doodle Labs.]

Over time, this structure moves design emphasis from peak throughput to sustaining acceptable performance under stress. Modern defense networking discussions increasingly emphasize adaptive, self-healing networks as foundational to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2), even as formal definitions of resilience in contested environments continue to mature.

Designing for behavior in contested environments

The defense acquisition community has long valued clean-lab peak performance metrics, but peak throughput or efficiency in benign settings is not predictive of behavior under contested spectrum. Instead, modern systems demand evaluation criteria that reflect contested reality: performance under interference, transition latency, and stability of connectivity during spectrum disruption.

A system’s capacity to sustain operational continuity in degraded spectrum (known as architectural resilience) is emerging as a procurement differentiator, primarily because systems designed around adaptive behavior are less likely to require costly retrofits as spectrum conditions evolve.

An urgent mandate for system teams

Spectrum volatility defines contemporary operations. Single-band systems don’t fail in contested environments because they’re poorly engineered, but because their assumptions no longer match reality. The value of multiband architectures depends entirely on real-time adaptability. Without it, additional bands add complexity without resilience.

Treating spectrum as a maneuver space reframes communications from a fragile dependency to an active operational enabler. A recent influx of private capital should help provide necessary innovation momentum. According to a recent study by McKinsey, global venture-­capital investments in defense-related companies jumped by 33% year-over-year, to $31 billion in 2024. Among those investments, around $8 billion went towards next-generation communications networks and autonomous systems.

The systems fielded today will shape operational relevance for decades, and adaptability will determine whether autonomy thrives or falters in the environments where it matters most.

Ashish Parikh is the co-CEO of Doodle Labs. In addition to leading the global Doodle Labs team, Ashish oversees product management and operations at the company. Before joining Doodle Labs, Ashish worked at McKinsey & Co. leading strategy and growth projects, and later worked as a product manager at Google and at several startups. He earned a BSc in electrical engineering from Northwestern University.

