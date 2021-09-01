Xilinx Ultra Scale Arm + FPGA Heterogeneous Edge Processing in SMARC SOM

Combining the massive parallelism and high performance of an FPGA fabric with the programmability of Arm Cortex®-A53 microprocessor cores, SECO’s SM-B71 implements the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC in a compact SMARC Rel. 2.0 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system-on-module (SOM). This 50 x 82 mm embedded computer enables fast development and deployment time for high compute requirement military devices.

The SM-B71 utilizes ZU2/3/4/5 CG, EG, and EV MPSoC devices. In addition to the FPGA fabric and Cortex-A53 application processor, the MPSoC includes a graphics processing unit (GPU) with support for OpenGL ES 1.1 / 2.0 and OpenVG 1.0 / 1.1, and a Cortex-R5 Arm real time processor. The SOM features two domains of soldered DDR4 - up to 8 GB for Cortex-A53 and up to 2 GB for the FPGA fabric. Nonvolatile memory is implemented on-board via eMMC or on a carrier via a SATA Gen 3 interface.

Connectivity includes: PCIe x4, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 5x USB 2.0/3.0, 12x GPIO, 4x UARTs, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, and 2x CAN bus. Two MIPI-CSI interfaces enable parallel input video streams. Video output availability includes: 18/24-bit Dual Channel LVDS and DP (resolution up to 4096 x 2160).

SECO provides Linux and Android operating systems. Inquire about real time operating system (RTOS) support.

The SM-B71 offers military-grade computing with soldered DRAM, industrial temperature components, conformal coat options, long term availability, and US-based engineering and product support. Inquire about custom configurations, carrier boards, and product level design. SECO Mind USA offers artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm development that supports SM-B71 edge AI applications - utilizing procedures in accordance with US government expectations.

The SM-B71 is available now from SECO, a founding member of Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGeT), the governing body of the SMARC standard.