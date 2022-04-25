GPS-denied navigation techniques demo accomplished using sensors and other tech

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Honeywell image. PHOENIX. Honeywell reports that it successfully demonstrated several advanced sensor-based alternative-navigation technologies aimed at ensuring seamless navigation for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft in GPS-denied environments.

The testing of the alternative navigation systems -- done on an Embraer E170 aircraft and an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter -- made use of cameras, star trackers, radar, and radios to augment or replace inertial navigation systems that use global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

According to the Honeywell announcement about the demo, it tested its Vision Aided Navigation System, the Celestial Aided Navigation system, and a real-time magnetic anomaly-aided navigation system. The tests also trialed the pairing of the inertial navigation systems paired with the company's GPSDome antijamming device.

Honeywell says that theprototype systems will be available in 2022, with initial deliveries expected to start in 2023.