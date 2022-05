Mini High Voltage DC-DC Converters

Pico Electronics introduces a line of high voltage DC-DC Converters from 100 – 1,000 VDC output; high power to 3 Watts. Hi-efficiency and excellent load regulation. Single output with center tap. Input Over Voltage/Over Temperature protection and remote shutdown. Input 5V, 12V, 24V, 28V DC standard. Ultra-miniature size: .55” x .75” x .4”. Custom models, military upgrades, and environmental screening are available. Made in the USA.