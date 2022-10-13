Handheld radio contract for U.S. Army won by Thales

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales ARLINGTON, Virginia. Thales has received its 5th order for the U.S. Army Leader Program to provide handheld, manpack, and small form fit (HMS) radios to the service, the company announced in a statement.

The $100 million contract award will include an additional 4,000 units of the AN/PRC-148D 2-channel IMBITR (Improved Multi-Band Inter/Intra Team Radio), bringing the total IMBITR radio order from the Army to 14,000, the statement reads.

The aim of the IMBITR system is to provide improved networking capabilities to warfighters on the battlefield, the statement adds.

"In partnership with the U.S. Army, Thales is delivering the latest WREN-TSM Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking (MANET) waveform, as well as the simultaneously critical narrowband, tactical line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications capabilities," it continues.

A total of 8,400 IMBITR radios are currently operational in the field, the company says.