New long-range mmWave radios designed for multi-gigabit connections

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. DALLAS, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif. COMSovereign Holding Corp., a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, announced that its DragonWave unit and Siklu have officially introduced the "Extend"-line of ultra high-capacity and long-range mmWave radios designed to deliver multi-gigabit connections up to six miles or more.

According to the company, Extend represents reliable, multi-gigabit millimeter wave wireless access, combining the power packet microwave technology of DragonWave's Harmony product line with the performance of Siklu's EtherHaul E-Band radios.

With Extend, the company claims DragonWave and Siklu have introduced a single solution designed to address the need for long-range, high capacity, reliable wireless connectivity by mobile network operators, rural broadband and wireless internet service providers (WISPs), and public safety organizations.

Siklu's EtherHaul Extend18 and DragonWave's Harmony Extend 80 are the first products in the new Extend line of ultra-resilient, dual band packet microwave radios. Extend combines a pair of Siklu multi-gigabit EtherHaul Kilo radios operating in the popular 70/80GHz bands with DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced High Power carrier-grade packet microwave solutions operating in the licensed 18GHz band.